NewsVideos
videoDetails

Relief For Home Buyers! RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged; maintains withdrawal of accommodation

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
The MPC members unanimously decided to maintain the status quo on the repo rate, Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his policy speech on June 8. The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds.

All Videos

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gets furious over Rahul Gandhi's criticism
3:29
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gets furious over Rahul Gandhi's criticism
'Rahul Gandhi is Habitual of Criticizing the Country' EAM S Jaishankar Slams Rahul Gandhi on His US Visit
1:39
'Rahul Gandhi is Habitual of Criticizing the Country' EAM S Jaishankar Slams Rahul Gandhi on His US Visit
Jacky Bhagnani And Rakul Preet Singh Were All Smiles At The Bloody Daddy Screening
1:22
Jacky Bhagnani And Rakul Preet Singh Were All Smiles At The Bloody Daddy Screening
Playback Singer Sonu Nigam Spotted At The Airport
0:38
Playback Singer Sonu Nigam Spotted At The Airport
Shahid Kapoor With Wife Mira Rajput Attend Screening Of Bloody Daddy
1:18
Shahid Kapoor With Wife Mira Rajput Attend Screening Of Bloody Daddy

Trending Videos

3:29
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gets furious over Rahul Gandhi's criticism
1:39
'Rahul Gandhi is Habitual of Criticizing the Country' EAM S Jaishankar Slams Rahul Gandhi on His US Visit
1:22
Jacky Bhagnani And Rakul Preet Singh Were All Smiles At The Bloody Daddy Screening
0:38
Playback Singer Sonu Nigam Spotted At The Airport
1:18
Shahid Kapoor With Wife Mira Rajput Attend Screening Of Bloody Daddy
Monetary Policy 2023,