Relief from pollution in Delhi due to rain?

|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Heavy Rain in Delhi-NCR: Pollution levels had increased in the capital Delhi for the last several days. It has been raining continuously in Delhi-NCR since late last night. There is news of relief from pollution in Delhi due to rain. But, according to the information received from the Meteorological Department, even after the rains, AQI is beyond 400 in many areas.
