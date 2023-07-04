trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630468
Religion conversion in UP in pretext of Online Carrom Game

|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Religion Conversion In UP: A case of religious conversion has come to the fore in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The conversion syndicate has been exposed on the pretext of carrom game. People were being converted on the pretext of online gaming. In this case, 3 accused have been arrested and one woman is said to be absconding.
