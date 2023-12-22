videoDetails

'Repeat of Pulwama', Sanjay Raut slams Centre Government

| Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

On December 21, terrorists ambushed two army vehicles in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. , Four army soldiers have been martyred in this attack. Three army soldiers have been injured. Security forces have surrounded the terrorists and are conducting a search operation. It is also being said that very soon the security forces will take revenge for the martyrdom of the soldiers. Now additional security forces have taken charge against the terrorists. On the other hand, Sanjay Raut said on the terrorist attack in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir that this is a very serious matter. Here people enter the Parliament and attack. Yesterday's attack is a repeat of Pulwama attack.