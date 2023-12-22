trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701804
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Repeat of Pulwama', Sanjay Raut slams Centre Government

|Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Follow Us
On December 21, terrorists ambushed two army vehicles in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. , Four army soldiers have been martyred in this attack. Three army soldiers have been injured. Security forces have surrounded the terrorists and are conducting a search operation. It is also being said that very soon the security forces will take revenge for the martyrdom of the soldiers. Now additional security forces have taken charge against the terrorists. On the other hand, Sanjay Raut said on the terrorist attack in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir that this is a very serious matter. Here people enter the Parliament and attack. Yesterday's attack is a repeat of Pulwama attack.

All Videos

CM Yogi Adityanath inspects construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Play Icon2:47
CM Yogi Adityanath inspects construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO : Netizens Disapprove of Factory-Made Pizza, Dubbing It a 'Pepperoni Disaster
Play Icon0:42
VIRAL VIDEO : Netizens Disapprove of Factory-Made Pizza, Dubbing It a 'Pepperoni Disaster
VIRAL VIDEO : Salman Khan's Warm Hugs Shared with Abhishek
Play Icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO : Salman Khan's Warm Hugs Shared with Abhishek
VIRAL VIDEO : Jugaad Gone Wrong: Passenger's Attempt to Create a Hammock in Crowded Indian Railway Compartment
Play Icon0:49
VIRAL VIDEO : Jugaad Gone Wrong: Passenger's Attempt to Create a Hammock in Crowded Indian Railway Compartment
Lady's Cute Hand Kiss Reinforces Salman Khan's Status as India's Most Adored Personality
Play Icon0:4
 Lady's Cute Hand Kiss Reinforces Salman Khan's Status as India's Most Adored Personality

Trending Videos

CM Yogi Adityanath inspects construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
play icon2:47
CM Yogi Adityanath inspects construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO : Netizens Disapprove of Factory-Made Pizza, Dubbing It a 'Pepperoni Disaster
play icon0:42
VIRAL VIDEO : Netizens Disapprove of Factory-Made Pizza, Dubbing It a 'Pepperoni Disaster
VIRAL VIDEO : Salman Khan's Warm Hugs Shared with Abhishek
play icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO : Salman Khan's Warm Hugs Shared with Abhishek
VIRAL VIDEO : Jugaad Gone Wrong: Passenger's Attempt to Create a Hammock in Crowded Indian Railway Compartment
play icon0:49
VIRAL VIDEO : Jugaad Gone Wrong: Passenger's Attempt to Create a Hammock in Crowded Indian Railway Compartment
Lady's Cute Hand Kiss Reinforces Salman Khan's Status as India's Most Adored Personality
play icon0:4
Lady's Cute Hand Kiss Reinforces Salman Khan's Status as India's Most Adored Personality
Rajouri Encounter Live updates,two army vehicles in Rajouri,4 army soldiers were martyred,jammu kashmir army news,jammu kashmir encounter,jammu kashmir army vehicle attacked,zee news hd,terrorist update,action on terrorist in jammu kashmir,Karan Kumar,rifelman chandan kumar,Gautam Kumar,Birendra Singh,sanjay raut on rajouri attack,sanjay raut on pulwama,Sanjay Raut,Zee News,zee news hd live,Rajouri encounter,rajouri encounter news,encounter in rajouri,