Report of drone flying over PM Modi's residence, Delhi Police launch probe

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
An unidentified flying object was reportedly spotted on July 03 over PM Modi’s Delhi residence. The flying object has been suspected to be a drone, according to Delhi Police. As per police, they received information at 5:30 am from SPG about the object at Lok Kalyan Marg area. Delhi’s Lok Kalyan Marg area, the official residence of PM Modi comes under the ‘no-fly’ zone.
