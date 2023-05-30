NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rescue continues in Jammu road accident

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:36 AM IST
A horrific road accident has been witnessed in a bus going from Amritsar to Kotla in Jhajjar Kotla of Jammu and Kashmir. So far 10 people have died in this accident and about 45 people have been injured. It is being told that all 75 devotees were residents of Bihar.

