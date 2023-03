videoDetails

Rescue operation underway after Temple Roof Collapses in Indore

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 03:28 PM IST

A major accident has taken place on the occasion of Ramnavami at Baleshwar Mahadev Temple in Indore. About 25 people had fallen into the well due to the collapse of the stepwell, out of which 10 people have been pulled out. Watch visuals.