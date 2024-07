videoDetails

Rescuers search through mud and debris as deaths rise to 176 in Wayanad landslide

| Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 06:12 PM IST

The death toll due to the devastation caused by heavy rains and landslides in Wayanad, Kerala has reached 176. The number of injured is also in hundreds. The team deployed in the rescue operation says that many people may still be trapped under the debris.