Research: Five hours of sleep each night linked to greater risk of chronic diseases

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

In mid-to-late life, having less than five hours of sleep may be linked to an increased chance of developing at least two chronic illnesses, according to a recent study headed by UCL researchers. The study, which was written up in PLOS Medicine, examined how much sleep a person gets at different ages—50, 60, and 70—affects their health. The participants were more than 7,000 men and women from the Whitehall II cohort study.