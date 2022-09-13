Research: Obesity can lead to this...

Health issues related to obesity can take many different forms. Obese people are more likely to have nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a kind of fatty liver disease that can lead to cancer. The lack of appropriate and effective techniques to separate and characterize hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), which have been shown to play a key role in the advancement of liver fibrosis and liver cancer in NASH patients, has contributed to the lack of treatment for NASH.

