Residents of Himalayan town of Joshimath protest as demolition sets to resume

| Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Residents of India's Himalayan hill town of Joshimath staged a sit-in protest outside a hotel as demolition activities are set to resume following a revised compensation deal for the locals. More than 100 Indian protesters had halted the demolition of 2 hotels in the town of Joshimath.