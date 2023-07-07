trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632334
NewsVideos
videoDetails

‘Retired 3 years ago but…’: MS Dhoni’s 42nd birthday celebrated with ‘tallest cutout for a cricketer’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Legendary India wicketkeeper-batsman and former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who led Team India to three major ICC trophies, has turned 42 on July 07 and fans across the country are celebrating the occasion in their own ways. A giant cut-out of the former Indian captain in Telangana’s Hyderabad is garnering traction across social media.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press
play icon2:5
“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
play icon7:8
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
play icon7:25
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
play icon9:7
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
Breaking: BJP announced election in-charges of 4 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
play icon3:4
Breaking: BJP announced election in-charges of 4 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press
play icon2:5
“Not just printing press but temple to crores of people…” PM Modi on Gita Press
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
play icon7:8
JDU Spokesperson- 'PM said - The One Who Gets Scared Cannot Be Modi, so even Nirav Modi is not afraid'
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
play icon7:25
PM Modi reached Gorakhpur railway station, flagged off Vande Bharat
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
play icon9:7
Congress spokesperson said - Why should Rahul Gandhi apologize?
Breaking: BJP announced election in-charges of 4 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
play icon3:4
Breaking: BJP announced election in-charges of 4 states including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh