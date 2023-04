videoDetails

Retired IPS Lal Ji Shukla comments on absconding Shaista Parveen

| Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen is still missing in the Umesh Pal murder case. The police is continuously investigating this and even after tracing the location in Kaushambi, UP, the investigation is on. In this connection, retired IPS Lal Ji Shukla said, 'The game of hide and seek does not last long