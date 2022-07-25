Revealed: The new DNA-specific killer, bio-weapon to kill people using their DNA? | Zee English News

People share their genetic mapping (DNA) with companies to find several answers, but, have you ever heard about bio-weapons that use DNA to kill a specific person? A U.S. House Intelligence Committee member has warned Americans to stay away from DNA testing

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 07:20 PM IST

