People share their genetic mapping (DNA) with companies to find several answers, but, have you ever heard about bio-weapons that use DNA to kill a specific person? A U.S. House Intelligence Committee member has warned Americans to stay away from DNA testing

|Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 07:20 PM IST
