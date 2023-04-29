NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Reverse-gear Sarkar': Amit Shahtakes a dig at Congress, says party will take Karnataka backwards

|Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Ahead of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 28 held a roadshow in Davanagere’s Harihara. While addressing the rally, he accused Congress of sending money from Karnataka to Delhi and not caring for the poor during their term. Amit Shah said, “Your vote will decide the fate of Karnataka. It will decide whether Karnataka will remain under the leadership of PM Modi’s double-engine government or Rahul Gandhi’s reverse-gear Congress government. Whenever the Congress party came to Karnataka, it did not worry about the poor and the farmers. He only and only worried about sending money from here to Delhi.”

All Videos

Breaking News: Wrestler reaches police station to collect FIR copy, demands immediate action against Braj Bhushan
10:12
Breaking News: Wrestler reaches police station to collect FIR copy, demands immediate action against Braj Bhushan
Brijbhushan Sharan Singh: Statement of WFI President trapped in allegations of sexual harassment – ​​I am completely innocent
15:31
Brijbhushan Sharan Singh: Statement of WFI President trapped in allegations of sexual harassment – ​​I am completely innocent
Wadi Seidna rescue operation: Garud Commandos/IAF pilots pull off daring overnight op in Sudan
Wadi Seidna rescue operation: Garud Commandos/IAF pilots pull off daring overnight op in Sudan
“Will speak after receiving FIR copy,” WFI Chief Brijbhushan Singh on Wrestlers’ Protest
“Will speak after receiving FIR copy,” WFI Chief Brijbhushan Singh on Wrestlers’ Protest
Wrestlers Protest: Priyanka Gandhi's support to wrestlers, reached Jantar Mantar to meet wrestlers
13:7
Wrestlers Protest: Priyanka Gandhi's support to wrestlers, reached Jantar Mantar to meet wrestlers

Trending Videos

10:12
Breaking News: Wrestler reaches police station to collect FIR copy, demands immediate action against Braj Bhushan
15:31
Brijbhushan Sharan Singh: Statement of WFI President trapped in allegations of sexual harassment – ​​I am completely innocent
Wadi Seidna rescue operation: Garud Commandos/IAF pilots pull off daring overnight op in Sudan
“Will speak after receiving FIR copy,” WFI Chief Brijbhushan Singh on Wrestlers’ Protest
13:7
Wrestlers Protest: Priyanka Gandhi's support to wrestlers, reached Jantar Mantar to meet wrestlers