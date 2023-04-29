videoDetails

'Reverse-gear Sarkar': Amit Shahtakes a dig at Congress, says party will take Karnataka backwards

| Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

Ahead of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 28 held a roadshow in Davanagere’s Harihara. While addressing the rally, he accused Congress of sending money from Karnataka to Delhi and not caring for the poor during their term. Amit Shah said, “Your vote will decide the fate of Karnataka. It will decide whether Karnataka will remain under the leadership of PM Modi’s double-engine government or Rahul Gandhi’s reverse-gear Congress government. Whenever the Congress party came to Karnataka, it did not worry about the poor and the farmers. He only and only worried about sending money from here to Delhi.”