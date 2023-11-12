trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687190
Rewari Factory Fire: A massive fire broke out in a factory in Rewari

|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
HARYANA FACTORY FIRE: There is news of a massive fire in a factory in Rewari. Many vehicles of the fire department are trying to control the fire. Napkins are made in the factory where the fire broke out. There is news of more damage due to fire.
