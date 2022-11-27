NewsVideos

“Rice straw to produce ethanol instead of burning the agricultural waste” Nitin Gadkari

Union minister of road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the day may not be far when bikes, auto-rickshaws and cars would completely run on ethanol across the country. Batting for green fuel, Gadkari said it would be a cheaper, cleaner and forex-saving alternative to diesel. He said a bio-CNG plant in Vidarbha region will be up and running in a few months and exhorted other regions to set up similar venture

