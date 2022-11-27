“Rice straw to produce ethanol instead of burning the agricultural waste” Nitin Gadkari

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 07:44 PM IST

Union minister of road, transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday said the day may not be far when bikes, auto-rickshaws and cars would completely run on ethanol across the country. Batting for green fuel, Gadkari said it would be a cheaper, cleaner and forex-saving alternative to diesel. He said a bio-CNG plant in Vidarbha region will be up and running in a few months and exhorted other regions to set up similar venture