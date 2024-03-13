NewsVideos
Rift in opposition between Congress and RJD over seat sharing in Bihar

Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 09:08 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: There is a rift in the opposition on seat sharing in Bihar. Congress has claimed 15 seats in Bihar. RJD asked Congress the basis of its claim. Congress has replied to RJD that India became stronger through Jodo Nyay Yatra.

