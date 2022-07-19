NewsVideos

Right to Repair: Govt. plans to smoothen trade between OEMs and third-party vendors, reducing e-waste

Empowering the consumers further, Government is planning to bring in a 'Right to Repair' framework to facilitate self and third party repair of products and end the monopoly enjoyed by companies over repair and spare parts markets.

