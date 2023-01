videoDetails

Rio weds Ria: Pawrents celebrate wedding of pet dogs in Mumbai | Zee News English

| Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 01:16 PM IST

Marrying off pet dogs is a new trend started among pet owners in India. In one such incident, a one-year-old male dog Rio got hitched to nine months old female dog Ria in Navi Mumbai’s Sanpada on January 25.