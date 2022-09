'Rishi Sunak Come Back' trends in the UK as Liz Truss fails to control inflation in the country

| Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 12:20 AM IST

Indian-origin British politician and former chancellor Rishi Sunak lost the race to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom to fellow Conservative leader Liz Truss. Sunak, was leading the race in the initial phase of campaigning, but lost out on his PM bid due to his growing unpopularity within and outside the Conservative Party.