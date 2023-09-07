trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658988
Rishi Sunak gives warm statement in support of India before leaving for G20

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
Rishi Sunak On India: The whole world has an eye on the G-20 Summit. Enthusiasts are intensifying in India regarding the G20 summit. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will also reach India this weekend to participate in this summit. Amidst all this, he said that he is proud to be of Indian origin. I am extremely proud of my Indian roots and my connection with India. My wife is Indian and as a proud Hindu, I will always have a connection with India and the people of India. I am very proud of my parents-in-law and their achievements.
