Rishi Sunak In Israel: Israel's 'weapon' ready against Hamas?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 02:34 AM IST
Rishi Sunak Reaches Israel: Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a big statement on Israel-Hamas war...Putin has asked hypersonic equipped fighter planes to patrol the Black Sea 24 hours. Earlier, China's statement on Israeli Hamam war had come... China has condemned the attack on the hospital.. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that there should be an immediate ceasefire.
