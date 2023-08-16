trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649590
Rishi Sunak makes big statement during Ram Katha at Cambridge University

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
Spiritual guru Morari Bapu's 'Ram Katha' is going on at Jesus College, University of Cambridge, in which Prime Minister Sunak participated. The Prime Minister of Britain also underlined the coincidence of this program on India's Independence Day. Starting his address in front of the crowd gathered at 'Ram Katha', Sunak said, "Bapu, I am not here as a Prime Minister but I have come as a Hindu.

