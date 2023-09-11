trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660856
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rishi Sunak releases video of India tour

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
G-20 conference was held in Delhi on 9 and 10 September. After returning from the G-20 conference, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has released a video in which he shared every photo related to his visit to India.
Follow Us

All Videos

India praised all over the world regarding G20 Summit
play icon3:46
 India praised all over the world regarding G20 Summit
play icon2:3
"Life Is Finished Here": How Deadly Morocco Earthquake Destroyed A Village
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow
play icon11:23
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
play icon1:21
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference
play icon2:53
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference

Trending Videos

India praised all over the world regarding G20 Summit
play icon3:46
India praised all over the world regarding G20 Summit
play icon2:3
"Life Is Finished Here": How Deadly Morocco Earthquake Destroyed A Village
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow
play icon11:23
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
play icon1:21
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference
play icon2:53
Saudi Arabia and India signs important agreements during Press Conference
g20 summit 2023 india,Rishi Sunak,rishi sunak g20,rishi sunak g20 india,rishi sunak india visit,rishi sunak in india,rishi sunak g20 summit,rishi sunak hindu,rishi sunak on india,rishi sunak latest news,G20 summit 2023,G20 summit,rishi sunak at g20,Rishi Sunak News,rishi sunak latest,g20 summit in india,British PM Rishi Sunak,rishi sunak visits akshardham temple,G20,rishi sunak hinduism,g20 summit india,rishi sunak on hinduism,g20 summit delhi,