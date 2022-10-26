Rishi Sunak's "beef" Tweet goes viral: This is how twitterati's reacted

| Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's name is trending with beef on Twitter. An old tweet from July has resurfaced as some sections used it to question his Hindu credential. Earlier, the first Indian-born prime minister of the UK had performed Gau Puja while running for the position. Now, claims that he consumes beef has sparked conversations on Twitter. This is even though Sunak, on multiple occasions, said he does not consume beef.