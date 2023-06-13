NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rising Heat Affected Public And Zoo Animals In Lucknow Zoo, Requiring Water Sprinkling For Relief

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
Public and zoo animals were affected by rising temperatures, necessitating the use of sprinklers and water misting in enclosed areas.

