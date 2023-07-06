trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631752
NewsVideos
videoDetails

RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav predicts 300 seats to Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal Supremo Lalu Yadav on July 06 predicted 300 seats to the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to ANI, he also said, “People of 17 parties are uniting. Let them (BJP) say whatever they want. They will be wiped out. Sharad Pawar is a strong leader, but this is all the doing of his nephew (Ajit Pawar).
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
play icon1:28
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
Controversial ‘Gaddaar’ poster spotted outside NCP office in Delhi
play icon1:56
Controversial ‘Gaddaar’ poster spotted outside NCP office in Delhi
Delhi Rain: Rain halts pace in Delhi-NCR, yellow alert issued for rain till July 9
play icon4:41
Delhi Rain: Rain halts pace in Delhi-NCR, yellow alert issued for rain till July 9
Wimbledon Court invaded for the second time by 'Just Stop Oil' protesters, wrestles with security
play icon1:37
Wimbledon Court invaded for the second time by 'Just Stop Oil' protesters, wrestles with security
Shivraj Singh Chauhan made a big announcement by washing the feet of a tribal, what did 'Mama Shivraj' say?
play icon6:37
Shivraj Singh Chauhan made a big announcement by washing the feet of a tribal, what did 'Mama Shivraj' say?
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
play icon1:28
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
Controversial ‘Gaddaar’ poster spotted outside NCP office in Delhi
play icon1:56
Controversial ‘Gaddaar’ poster spotted outside NCP office in Delhi
Delhi Rain: Rain halts pace in Delhi-NCR, yellow alert issued for rain till July 9
play icon4:41
Delhi Rain: Rain halts pace in Delhi-NCR, yellow alert issued for rain till July 9
Wimbledon Court invaded for the second time by 'Just Stop Oil' protesters, wrestles with security
play icon1:37
Wimbledon Court invaded for the second time by 'Just Stop Oil' protesters, wrestles with security
Shivraj Singh Chauhan made a big announcement by washing the feet of a tribal, what did 'Mama Shivraj' say?
play icon6:37
Shivraj Singh Chauhan made a big announcement by washing the feet of a tribal, what did 'Mama Shivraj' say?