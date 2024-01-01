trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704916
RJD's poster protest before ram lala Pran Pratistha?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Poster outside Rabri Devi residence in Patna. Questions raised on Ram Lalla's life prestige in the name of Savitri Bai Phule. RJD MLA put up posters in Patna

Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: Darshan of Lord Ram after 504 hours
Play Icon15:55
Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: Darshan of Lord Ram after 504 hours
Big news related to I.N.D.I.A alliance, final meeting on seat sharing
Play Icon3:37
Big news related to I.N.D.I.A alliance, final meeting on seat sharing
Happy New Year 2024: Crowd of devotees in Vaishno Devi on New Year
Play Icon11:44
Happy New Year 2024: Crowd of devotees in Vaishno Devi on New Year
PSLV-C58 launched from Sriharikota,
Play Icon6:35
PSLV-C58 launched from Sriharikota,
PM Modi's greetings on New Year 2024
Play Icon0:45
PM Modi's greetings on New Year 2024

