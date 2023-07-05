trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631104
Road In Janakpuri Region Collapses In A Significant Section

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
A large portion of the road in the Janakpuri area of Delhi caved in on July 05. No injuries were reported so far. The road was closed and barricades were put up around the spot.
