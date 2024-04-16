Advertisement
Robert Vadra makes huge claim ahead of Lok Sabha Election

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 16, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra has made a huge claim. Robert Vadra said, 'ready to contest elections if party asks.' Know in detail what Robert Vadra said in this report.

Seema Haider's husband to visit India?
Play Icon01:44
Seema Haider's husband to visit India?
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Forced To Sit On Train's Floor, Exposes Overcrowded Sleeper Coach
Play Icon00:22
Viral Video: Ticketless Passengers Forced To Sit On Train's Floor, Exposes Overcrowded Sleeper Coach
Ranveer Singh Dances To 'Apadi Podu' And 'Tattad Tattad' With Atlee - Watch
Play Icon00:57
Ranveer Singh Dances To 'Apadi Podu' And 'Tattad Tattad' With Atlee - Watch
Man's Discovery: A Box of Antique Metal Statues, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:28
Man's Discovery: A Box of Antique Metal Statues, Video Goes Viral
Viral Video: Man's Daring Firecracker Performance Goes Unexpectedly Wrong
Play Icon00:29
Viral Video: Man's Daring Firecracker Performance Goes Unexpectedly Wrong

