Rocket Attack On Israel

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 02:30 PM IST

The war between Israel and Hezbollah has reached a dangerous point. Israel is heavily bombing Lebanon and Hezbollah is also firing rockets at residential areas of Israel. These attacks are causing devastation on both sides. More than 175 rockets were fired at northern Israel. Many buildings were damaged in Hezbollah's attack.