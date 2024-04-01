Advertisement
Rohini Acharya becomes candidate from RJD's Saran seat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Rohini Acharya has got the ticket. She is said to be RJD candidate from Saran seat. Meanwhile, Rohini will start campaigning from today.

