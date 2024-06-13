Advertisement
Rohini Acharya Returns back to Singapore post elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Rohini Acharya Returns Singapore: The elections are over and the government is formed. After this, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya, who contested the elections from Saran seat, returned to Singapore yesterday.. Rohini who lived in Singapore with her family. A war of words has started after his return. At the time of elections, Rohini had said that she will now stay in Saran but now her opponents are attacking her on her return. BJP and JDU have attacked Rohini Acharya regarding this. According to BJP, Rohini is a political refugee while JDU says that Said that he has nothing to do with the public.

