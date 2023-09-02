trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656688
Rohit Sharma makes huge claim! Pakistan will lose

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
IND Vs Pak Asia Cup 2023: The match for which the fans are eagerly waiting is to take place today i.e. on 2nd September. India and arch-rival Pakistan will face each other today in the Asia Cup (2023). Pakistan started the tournament with a win and defeated Nepal by a huge margin of 238 runs. Team India will start its campaign with the match against Pakistan. Meanwhile, some picture has become clear regarding the playing-11.
ISRO to create history again today
play icon1:48
ISRO to create history again today
India will move towads Sun in few hours
play icon9:39
India will move towads Sun in few hours
When will Pratapgarh Woman get justice?
play icon4:2
When will Pratapgarh Woman get justice?
Joe Biden to meet PM Modi on September 8
play icon0:53
Joe Biden to meet PM Modi on September 8
Dead body of girl recovered from UP's Ghaziabad, family alleges murder
play icon0:44
Dead body of girl recovered from UP's Ghaziabad, family alleges murder

