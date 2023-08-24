trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652945
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander-Pragyan Rover News: After the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, the moon is now in India's grasp. India's Vikram Lander has now set foot on the moon and Pragyan Rover is walking. The scientists of the country have done what all the big countries like America, China could never do in the world. As soon as Chandrayaan reached the surface of the Moon's south pole, India became the first country in the world to create history.
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS
S Somanath Exclusive Interview on Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Listen to ISRO's new plan after Chandrayaan-3!
S Somanath Exclusive Interview on Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Listen to ISRO's new plan after Chandrayaan-3!
Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!
Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!
Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai's Andheri
Pipeline Bursts in Mumbai's Andheri
PM Modi calls ISRO Chief S Somanath, congratulates him for Chandrayaan Landing success
PM Modi calls ISRO Chief S Somanath, congratulates him for Chandrayaan Landing success

