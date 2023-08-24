trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653038
Rover of Chandrayaan-3 left the Ashoka Pillar on the moon, surprised the whole world with ISRO! Rover Pragyan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander-Pragyan Rover News: After the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, the moon is now in India's grasp. India's Vikram Lander has now set foot on the moon and Pragyan Rover is walking. The scientists of the country have done what all the big countries like America, China could never do in the world. As soon as Chandrayaan reached the surface of the Moon's south pole, India became the first country in the world to create history.
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
play icon5:31
PM Modi mentions about Chandrayaan during BRICS Summit
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:28
Know the glory of Varalakshmi fast from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:48
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
play icon4:59
Rover starts movement after Chandrayaan 3's moon landing makes a shape with ISRO's logo
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS
play icon0:45
Rover Pragyan walked on the moon after Chandrayaan-3 Landing! Lander Vikram | BREAKING NEWS

