Stone Pelting Case witnessed at Chittorgarh's Mewar University

|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
Kashmiri Students Stone Pelting: A minor dispute between two sides of the students of Mewar University in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan turned into stone pelting and sword fighting. According to the information received in the university, this ruckus started from the university mess. Where some Kashmiri students thrashed a student named Rahul, who was sitting there while having food, accusing him of staring at him.After which there was a fierce scuffle between the students who came in support of Rahul and the Kashmiri students. In which two students Ayush and Krishnapal Sharma were seriously injured, who had to be taken to the hospital.
