RPF Constable Opens Fire on Jaipur-Mumbai Train, Kills His Senior, 3 Passengers

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable, identified as Chetan Singh, fired 12 rounds from his automatic service weapon on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express Monday morning, killing his senior, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tikaram Meena, and three other passengers.

