'RRR' does it again, SS Rajamouli's film bags 4 trophies at HCA Film Awards

| Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

SS Rajamouli's directorial, ‘RRR’ has bagged the ‘Best International Film’ award at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards. The film director Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan accepted the award with joy and pride. It has also won three more awards at the HCA film awards.