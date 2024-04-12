Advertisement
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat makes huge remark on Ram Temple

Apr 12, 2024
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat have made huge statement over Ram Temple. During the inauguration program of Dattaji Bhale Smriti Committee office, Mohan Bhagwant said, 'The construction of Ram temple is the result of three decades of penance.' Further, Mohan Bhagwat said, 'Ram temple was being awaited for 500 year which has now been completed.

