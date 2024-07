videoDetails

Ruckus in Muharram Procession in Shajapur

Sonam | Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 05:44 PM IST

Muharram 2024 Update: Swords have been waved during the Muharram procession in Lucknow, UP. The orders of UP CM Yogi Adityanath have been violated. There was violence during the Muharram procession in Shajapur.