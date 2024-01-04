trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706007
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rupesh Awasthi Vows to Go Barefoot Until Jyotiraditya Scindia Wins Elections

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us
In a bizarre and attention-grabbing commitment, Rupesh Awasthi declares that he will refrain from wearing clothes and shoes until Jyotiraditya Scindia emerges victorious in the elections. The unique pledge has raised eyebrows and sparked conversations online.

All Videos

Haryana ED Raid Breaking: ED raid on premises of Congress MLA
Play Icon1:42
Haryana ED Raid Breaking: ED raid on premises of Congress MLA
BJP leader Ramkadam can file FIR against Jitendra Awhad
Play Icon8:25
BJP leader Ramkadam can file FIR against Jitendra Awhad
Congress Breaking: Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila joins Congress
Play Icon1:8
Congress Breaking: Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila joins Congress
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold press conference amid ED Summon
Play Icon5:10
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold press conference amid ED Summon
Accused Abhijeet makes huge claim in Divya Murder Case
Play Icon5:0
Accused Abhijeet makes huge claim in Divya Murder Case

Trending Videos

Haryana ED Raid Breaking: ED raid on premises of Congress MLA
play icon1:42
Haryana ED Raid Breaking: ED raid on premises of Congress MLA
BJP leader Ramkadam can file FIR against Jitendra Awhad
play icon8:25
BJP leader Ramkadam can file FIR against Jitendra Awhad
Congress Breaking: Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila joins Congress
play icon1:8
Congress Breaking: Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila joins Congress
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold press conference amid ED Summon
play icon5:10
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold press conference amid ED Summon
Accused Abhijeet makes huge claim in Divya Murder Case
play icon5:0
Accused Abhijeet makes huge claim in Divya Murder Case