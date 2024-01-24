trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713510
Rusoma Orange Festival 2024 Kicks Off in Kohima, Nagaland

Jan 24, 2024
The vibrant city of Kohima, Nagaland, comes alive as the fourth edition of the Rüsoma Orange Festival 2024 begins. The festival, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and succulent oranges of Nagaland, promises a colorful and engaging experience for visitors. Nagaland Minister Salhoutuonuo Kruse provides insights into the event through visual bytes, sharing the excitement and significance of the festivities.

