Russia Crisis: Threat of coup averted in Russia, Wagner's fighters returning to camp

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
The threat of a coup by Vladimir Putin in Russia has been averted. After mediation by the President of Belarus, an agreement has been reached between Wagner and Russian President Putin. After which 30 thousand fighters of Wagner moving towards Moscow have stopped.

