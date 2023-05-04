NewsVideos
Russia: Did USA attack President Putin's house?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 04, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
There was a drone attack on the Kremlin, the home of President Vladimir Putin. Russia yesterday told Ukraine behind this attack. Today Russia has told America behind this attack.
