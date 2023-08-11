trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647641
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Russia Launches Luna-25 Mission To Moon In Race To Find Water On Moon

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Russia launched Luna 25, the country's first lunar mission in 47 years. Luna-25 lifted off from the Vostochny launch facility in Russia’s Far East. Luna 25 was launched aboard a Soyuz-2 Fregat rocket and lifted off at 8:10 am. The Fregat launch vehicle separated from the rocket’s third stage about 564 seconds after liftoff.

All Videos

UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi replied to Akhilesh, gave houses to more than 55 lakh people in 2017
play icon5:3
UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi replied to Akhilesh, gave houses to more than 55 lakh people in 2017
Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
play icon11:21
Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
play icon5:15
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
play icon1:46
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi Adityanath's claim in the UP Assembly - double engine government will be formed again in 24
play icon6:18
UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi Adityanath's claim in the UP Assembly - double engine government will be formed again in 24

Trending Videos

UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi replied to Akhilesh, gave houses to more than 55 lakh people in 2017
play icon5:3
UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi replied to Akhilesh, gave houses to more than 55 lakh people in 2017
Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
play icon11:21
Akhilesh Yadav attacks CM Yogi in UP Vidhan Sabha
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
play icon5:15
Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
play icon1:46
Tiranga Unfurled At Lal Chowk In Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police, Children Hold Tiranga Rally
UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi Adityanath's claim in the UP Assembly - double engine government will be formed again in 24
play icon6:18
UP Assembly Session: CM Yogi Adityanath's claim in the UP Assembly - double engine government will be formed again in 24