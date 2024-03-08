NewsVideos
videoDetails

Russia Ukraine War: Big action in human trafficking Case

Sonam|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Follow Us
CBI has busted a big network of human trafficking. In this case, raid keys and Rs 50 lakh in cash, laptops and mobiles have been seized at 10 locations in 7 cities. Some suspicious people are also being detained and interrogated. CBI team has conducted raids in Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai and Chennai.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: What is BJP's 'Mission 400'?
Play Icon06:09
Lok Sabha Election 2024: What is BJP's 'Mission 400'?
Bihar Seat Sharing: BJP struggling to finalise seats in Bihar?
Play Icon03:58
Bihar Seat Sharing: BJP struggling to finalise seats in Bihar?
Bengaluru Water Crisis: First Signs Of Trouble As KRS Dam Dries Up
Play Icon01:44
Bengaluru Water Crisis: First Signs Of Trouble As KRS Dam Dries Up
Badhir News: New faces in new list of Congress
Play Icon04:47
Badhir News: New faces in new list of Congress
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Warns To CM Arvind Kejriwal With 'Sharab Bechta Kejriwal' Slogan
Play Icon00:30
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Warns To CM Arvind Kejriwal With 'Sharab Bechta Kejriwal' Slogan

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: What is BJP's 'Mission 400'?
play icon6:9
Lok Sabha Election 2024: What is BJP's 'Mission 400'?
Bihar Seat Sharing: BJP struggling to finalise seats in Bihar?
play icon3:58
Bihar Seat Sharing: BJP struggling to finalise seats in Bihar?
Bengaluru Water Crisis: First Signs Of Trouble As KRS Dam Dries Up
play icon1:44
Bengaluru Water Crisis: First Signs Of Trouble As KRS Dam Dries Up
Badhir News: New faces in new list of Congress
play icon4:47
Badhir News: New faces in new list of Congress
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Warns To CM Arvind Kejriwal With 'Sharab Bechta Kejriwal' Slogan
play icon0:30
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Warns To CM Arvind Kejriwal With 'Sharab Bechta Kejriwal' Slogan