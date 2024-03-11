NewsVideos
Russia-Ukraine War Update: PM Modi's outreach helped avert "Nuclear" crisis in Ukraine - Source

Mar 11, 2024
Russia-Ukraine War: It has been more than 2 years since the Russia-Ukraine war. No one knows when the war will happen. The end of the Russia-Ukraine war is still far in sight. CNN's report claims that there came a time when Russia had prepared for a nuclear attack on Ukraine. But under pressure from PM Modi and other countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin stopped this attack.

