NewsVideos
videoDetails

Russia Wagner Forces: 'Biden active' after Wagner's rebellion, increased threat to Russia's nuclear bases

|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Russia Wagner Forces: American President Joe Biden has become 'active' after the rebellion of Russia's private army Wagner. At the same time, the threat to Russia's nuclear bases in Rostov city has increased, as the Wagner Group is entering Russia from Rostov.

All Videos

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Met Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai At His Residence
play icon1:15
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Met Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai At His Residence
Modi will visit Egypt's 1000 year old mosque...has special connection with Bohra Muslims!
play icon2:36
Modi will visit Egypt's 1000 year old mosque...has special connection with Bohra Muslims!
'Declaration' of war against Putin in Russia...Wagner Group gave a big threat!
play icon2:47
'Declaration' of war against Putin in Russia...Wagner Group gave a big threat!
American Singer Mary Millben Touches PM Modi's Feet
play icon0:53
American Singer Mary Millben Touches PM Modi's Feet
Russia Wagner Forces: Wagner Army occupies the building of the Interior Ministry in Rostov
play icon11:57
Russia Wagner Forces: Wagner Army occupies the building of the Interior Ministry in Rostov

Trending Videos

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Met Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai At His Residence
play icon1:15
Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Met Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai At His Residence
Modi will visit Egypt's 1000 year old mosque...has special connection with Bohra Muslims!
play icon2:36
Modi will visit Egypt's 1000 year old mosque...has special connection with Bohra Muslims!
'Declaration' of war against Putin in Russia...Wagner Group gave a big threat!
play icon2:47
'Declaration' of war against Putin in Russia...Wagner Group gave a big threat!
American Singer Mary Millben Touches PM Modi's Feet
play icon0:53
American Singer Mary Millben Touches PM Modi's Feet
Russia Wagner Forces: Wagner Army occupies the building of the Interior Ministry in Rostov
play icon11:57
Russia Wagner Forces: Wagner Army occupies the building of the Interior Ministry in Rostov
Wagner Group,rostovna donu,private army,Russia Army,Vladimir Putin,Russia news,Putin,yevgeny prigozhin,Russia Mercenary group,Wagner,Russian city,Rostov,Russian tanks,Moscow,Who is Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin?,Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin,about Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin,yevgeny prigozhin,head of Wagner mercenary group,Wagner mercenary group,Wagner chief,Russian military,know about Yevgeny Prigozhin,Russian oligarch,Prigozhin life and career,Yevgeny Prigozhin age,पुतिन,पुतिन को तख्तापलट का खतरा,पुतिन का सबसे बड़ा संकट,प्राइवेट आर्मी वैगनर ने की बगावत,मॉस्को की सड़कों पर उतरे टैंक,